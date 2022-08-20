Motorola Edge 2022 with MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola unveiled the Edge 2022 in the US and Canada on Thursday. The latest launched Motorola smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage along with a triple camera setup. It will run on Android 12 with the company’s My UX interface.

Motorola Edge 2022 price, availability

The Motorola Edge 2022 price has been set at $499.99 (around Rs. 40,000). This Motorola smartphone will be available in the United States in the coming weeks in a single Black colour option. The company says that the smartphone will be available in Canada in the coming months.

Motorola Edge 2022 specifications, features

This handset is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. The display sports a centrally-located hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX interface.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 2022 has a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Motorola Edge 2022 flaunts a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and has optical image stabilization (OIS). The other cameras in the triple camera setup include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a depth sensor on the back. At the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera that helps to take selfies with an f/2.45 aperture lens. Furthermore, the rear camera setup is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and the front-facing camera can record full-HD videos at 30fps.

The smartphone has IP52-rating for water resistance. It has dual stereo speakers and three microphones. It is compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. Connectivity options includes Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC support. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. It measures 160.86×74.24×7.99mm and weighs about 170g.

The company has promised the smartphone will receive three years of OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates.