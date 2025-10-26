Moto X70 Air pre-orders are now available in China, know details about it

Moto X70 Air pre-orders have started in China and the launch will take place soon, reported Gizmochina. In case you are unknown, the X70 Air will be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 70. The global launch of the device will take place on November 5.

The Moto X70 Air smartphone is currently available for pre-orders on Lenovo Mall as well as JD.com. The device is available in two configurations and this includes 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage. The colour options on the device are Gadget Grey, Lily Pad, and Bronze Green.

Specifications of MotoX70 Air

The MotoX70 Air gets 6.7-inch pOLED display with resolution of 1.5K. The refresh rate is 120Hz while the peak brightness is 4500 nits. When it comes to chipset, the device will get Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The device offers LPDDR5x RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage.

The device gets a battery of 4,800mAh capacity and wired charging support is 68W. The wireless charging support is 15W.

Camera specifications include 50MP Samsung S5KGNJ primary sensor with 50MP ultra-wide lens. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C and more.