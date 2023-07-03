Moto Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra launched in India; Know specs, price and availability here

Motorola has finally launched its latest foldable devices- Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra in India. Both of the foldable razr devices are premium devices offered by the company. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is the more premium offering out of the two smartphones. The vanilla variant- Razr 40 gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC while the Razr 40 Ultra gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Both the Razr 40 devices will be available on Amazon, Motorola.com, and Reliance Digital from July 15. Users will also get attractive bank offers on the devices.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the main screen is 6.69-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED display. The outer screen of the device offers 3.6-inch display with offer 1056×1066 resolution. The refresh rate of the outer display is 144 Hz while the inner display is 165 Hz. We get 256GB of storage while the RAM is 8GB. The battery offers a 3800 mAh capacity. It supports fast charging up to 33W and gets 5W wireless charging.

In terms of camera, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers 12 MP primary camera. The other camera is a 13MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera of the smartphone is a 32MP camera. The device costs Rs 84,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant.

Speaking about the OS of the device, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers Android 13 OS out of the box.

Moto Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 40 (which is the vanilla variant of the Ultra) gets a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen (inner) and 1.5-inches (back) screen. The back screen offers all the basic notifications of the device.

The smartphone offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM. The storage on the device is 256GB. On the battery front, a 4200mAH battery is present on the device. In terms of OS the device will offer Android 13 out of the box and will also support 33W fast charging/5W wireless charging. The device costs Rs 54,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant.