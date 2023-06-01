Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra announced in China, Check Specs here

Motorola has finally announced the Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra in China and we officially get a look at the next-generation foldable Razr devices. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is the more premium offering out of the two smartphones. The vanilla variant- Razr 40 gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC while the Razr 40 Ultra gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra

When it comes to specifications, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While the main screen of the device is 6.69-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, the outer screen of the device 3.6-inch external display with offer a 1056×1066 resolution. The refresh rate of the outer display is 144 Hz while inner display is 165 Hz. When it comes to the storage of the device, 512GB of storage is offered. On the other hand, the RAM goes up to 12 GB. The battery offers a 3800 mAh capacity. It will also support fast charging up to 30W and 5W wireless charging.

In terms of camera, the primary camera of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is 12 MP camera (f/1.5, 1.4μm native pixels). The other camera is a 13MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2, 1.12μm pixels). The selfie camera of the smartphone is a 32MP camera with an OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

Speaking about the OS of the device, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers Android 13 OS with MyUX skin on top.

Prices start at CNY 5,699 ($801) and go up to CNY 6,399 ($900). Sale will start from June 5 in China.

Moto Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 40 (which is the vanilla variant of the Ultra) gets a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen (inner) and 1.5-inches (back) screen. The back screen offers all the basic notifications of the device.

The smartphone offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM. The storage on the device is 128GB or 256 GB. On the battery front, a 4200mAH battery is present on the device. In terms of OS the device offers Android 13 out of the box and also supports 30W fast charging/5W wireless charging. Prices start at CNY 3999 ($562) and go up to CNY 4699 ($660). Sale will start from June 25 in China.