Moto Pad 70 launched in India with 2.5k display, 10,200mah battery

Motorola has expanded its tablet lineup in India with the Moto Pad 70, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display and up to 256GB storage.

By Anustupa Mishra
moto pad 70

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Motorola have added another option to their family of Tab 70 tablets, with the launch of a budget-friendly Moto Pad 70 for India

It targets entertainment, personal productivity and daily tasks, offering a wide screen and a long battery life.

Moto Pad 70: Key Specifications

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  • Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD, 2560 × 1600 pixels
  • Refresh rate: 90Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
  • Battery: 10,200mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired charging
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4
  • Durability: IP52 rating
  • Thickness: 6.29mm

The two variants will sell at 33,999 and 36,999 respectively and it is offered in Pantone Sea Angel colour option.

Adding to this, the company is also shipping a Moto Pen with the tablet. The storage in the tablet can be expanded further using a microSD card up to 2TB.

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