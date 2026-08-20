Moto Pad 70 launched in India with 2.5k display, 10,200mah battery
Motorola has expanded its tablet lineup in India with the Moto Pad 70, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display and up to 256GB storage.
Motorola have added another option to their family of Tab 70 tablets, with the launch of a budget-friendly Moto Pad 70 for India
It targets entertainment, personal productivity and daily tasks, offering a wide screen and a long battery life.
Moto Pad 70: Key Specifications
- Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD, 2560 × 1600 pixels
- Refresh rate: 90Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
- Battery: 10,200mAh
- Charging: 68W wired charging
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4
- Durability: IP52 rating
- Thickness: 6.29mm
The two variants will sell at 33,999 and 36,999 respectively and it is offered in Pantone Sea Angel colour option.
Adding to this, the company is also shipping a Moto Pen with the tablet. The storage in the tablet can be expanded further using a microSD card up to 2TB.