Moto Pad 70 launched in India with 2.5k display, 10,200mah battery

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Motorola have added another option to their family of Tab 70 tablets, with the launch of a budget-friendly Moto Pad 70 for India

It targets entertainment, personal productivity and daily tasks, offering a wide screen and a long battery life.

Moto Pad 70: Key Specifications

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Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD, 2560 × 1600 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2

Battery: 10,200mAh

Charging: 68W wired charging

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4

Durability: IP52 rating

Thickness: 6.29mm

The two variants will sell at 33,999 and 36,999 respectively and it is offered in Pantone Sea Angel colour option.

Adding to this, the company is also shipping a Moto Pen with the tablet. The storage in the tablet can be expanded further using a microSD card up to 2TB.