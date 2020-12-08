Moto G9 Power
Photo: IANS

Moto G9 Power With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India For Rs 11,999

By IANS

New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone ‘Moto G9 Power’ with a massive 6000mAh battery for Rs 11,999 in India.

The smartphone will be available in two colour variants, the vivid electric violet and the sophisticated metallic sage.

“The phone will go on sale starting December 15, 12 noon onwards, exclusively on Flipkart,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The smartphone houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 lens.

The device comes with a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

You might also like
Nation

Growing Up In India Made Me Build Inclusive Digital Economy, Says Sundar Pichai

Technology

WhatsApp Is Bringing New Features Soon! You Can Make WhatsApp Video And Voice Calls…

Technology

Vivo Y51 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched At Just Rs 17,990

Technology

Oppo To Launch New 5g Smartphone With 50 MP Camera, Check Specs Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.