Moto G85 5G with 3D curved display launched in India, Price starts at Rs 17,999

Motorola has launched an affordable smartphone with a 3D curved display, Snapdragon SoC and Sony Lytia camera in India. The newly launched smartphone is Moto G85 5G. The price of the device starts at just Rs 17,999 for all the impressive specifications and features it carries.

Moreover, the smartphone seems to be packed with several premium features from the Moto Edge series. Let’s check more information about the device and find out more details.

Specifications

The Moto G85 5G comes with a vegan leather back panel design and is lightweight. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the high-end Moto Edge series. The display supports brightness of up to 1600nits, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the Moto G85 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The battery can be charged via a Type C charging port.

It comes with upto 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

The Moto G85 5G sports three camera sensor in total. Out of which, two are part of the dual rear camera system. The sensors are a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel shooter, promising high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

The Moto G85 weighs 172g and measures 7.59mm in thickness.

Moto G85 5G: Price and availability

The Moto G85 5G price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the base 8GB RAM+128GB storage option. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. The Moto G85 5G comes in in three colour options: Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey, and Olive Green. The device will go on sale via Flipkart, motorola.in, and leading retail stores starting July 16, 12PM.

Additional offers of instant bank discount of Rs 1000 is also available on the purchase of the phone. Customers can also opt for the exchange offer that gives an additional discount and a top-up of Rs 1000 on the value of the old device.

Other offers available include up to 9 months No Cost EMIs from leading banks – starting at just Rs 1,889 per month.