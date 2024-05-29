Moto g85 5G leaks with curved screen and more renders ahead launch

It seems that the arrival of the successor to the Moto G84 is closer than expected, it will be replaced by the Moto G85 which has been the subject of rumors since last month. The new leaks show the phone with a curved screen, in green and blue colors that join the previously seen purple color. The latest tips are lots of high-quality renderings of the bike.

In addition to the curved OLED screen, you can see that the device will have a revised camera island on the back that matches the frame. The renders also confirmed Dolby Atomos output, but the 3.5mm audio jack from the g84 has been removed from the g85. It has a 50MP dual rear camera, and the other camera must be ultra-wide.

The phone ships with Android 14, 8GB of RAM, a new 2X2.3GHz performance chip 6X2.02GHz power-efficient cores, and an Andreno 619 GPU. Know that this device will be equipped with a 4th class Snapdragon generation 3 and will have 128/256 GB of internal storage.

Now it remains to be seen when Motorola officially presents the Moto G85 5G. But it is expected to be launched globally, including in India in June.