Moto G73, Moto G53 appears on BIS, FCC and TDRA certifications, India launch imminent

Following the launch of the Moto G53 5G in the Chinese markets, the company appears to be preparing to introduce the phone in the global markets. The Moto G53, the Moto G73 5G has received the certification of Bureau of Indian Standard certification (BIS), indicating an imminent release in India.

The Moto G53 5G was spotted with the model number XT2335-2 and the Moto G73 5G with the model number XT2337-2 on the UAE’s TDRA site. Moreover, the handset has also been certified by the American FCC and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

According to the FCC listing, the Moto G53 5G global model will have a 5,000mAh battery that will support 10W charging, just like its Chinese counterpart. A 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera are expected to be featured on the Moto G53 5G.

The Moto G53 5G’s global model will be equipped with a triple-rear camera system that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. The phone is said to have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The connectivity feature would include the 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C for charging and data syncing.