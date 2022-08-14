Moto G62 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and features

Motorola has launched a new 5G budget smartphone Motorola G62 in the Indian market. The new Motorola phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and features 50 mega pixels multiple cameras, stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos. It runs Android 12, and has a 5000 mAh battery.

As per the company, Moto G62 will perform without the smartphone overheating thanks to the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 6 GB of RAM.

Moto G62 prices

The Motorola G62 price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option and the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version costs Rs 19,999. It comes in two dazzling colours – Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue. The device will go on sale starting on 19 August on Flipkart.

Customers can avail Rs 1500 Off On HDFC bank Credit Card Non EMI Transactions and Rs 1750 Off On HDFC bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Besides, Citi Bank credit and debit offers 10% off, up to Rs 1750. Special off up to Rs 4000 (inclusive coupons and cashbacks) on purchase of the smartphone.

Moto G62 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.55 -inch full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate as well. The sim tray, power button and volume panel are on the sides of the phone. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which will offer 12 bands of 5G connectivity in India.

Moreover, the smartphone has three cameras – featuring a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera housed inside a drill hole slot aligned to the centre of the display.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on Android 12. It will also come with an IP52 durability rating, and a fingerprint sensor is available on the side of the phone. The has stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos support.