Moto G60s with quad rear cameras, Helio G95 SoC launched: Check price, specifications

Motorola has launched the new Moto G60s smartphone in Brazil as a mid-tier offering. The phone features a quad rear camera setup and a MediaTek octa-core SoC.

Moto G60s has slim bezels on three sides, but with a thicker chin. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Moto G60s price

Moto G60s price is set at BRL 2,249 (around Rs 32,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model.

The phone is available in two colour options– Blue and Green colours. The phone is currently on sale in Brazil via the official website.

The company has not shared any information on the availability of the phone in international markets.

Moto G60s specifications

The Moto G60s supports dual-SIM (Nano). It features a 6.8-inch Max Vision full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 11.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, 6GB of RAM. It comes with up to 128GB of storage space that is expandable via microSD card.

Moto G60s packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower 50W charging.

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front placed in the center in a hole-punch cutout.

The phone’s onnectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone measures 169.7×75.9×9.6mm and weighs 212 grams.