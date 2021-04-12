Moto G60 Tipped To Come With 108MP Triple Rear Camera Setup In India

Motorola recently launched two affordable smartphones- Moto G10 and Moto G30- in India. A new report has surfaced that the company may add two new smartphones to its G-series smartphones in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tipped that one of the two G-series may come with a 108-megapixel camera. The tipster has also revealed that the phone may sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

While Sharma does not mention which phone this will be, a recent image render hints this phone could be the Moto G60.

If the phone really come with the 108MP camera then it will be the third affordable handset to have the high-grade camera after Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

In the render, the phone has was seen with a three camera setup module and the “108MP” was etched on the camera module. The camera module looks similar to that of Moto G60. That is why there may be a possibility that Moto G60 is the upcoming high-grade camera phone.

The selfie camera setup is not clear, but the render shows it will be inside the centrally-located punch-hole.

The Moto G60 may have a total of three cameras on the back, but their details have not been disclosed yet.

Also Read: HONOR X20 Tipped To Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Previously, some key specifications were leaked which suggested that Motorola Moto G60 will feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory.

The phone will likely have a 6000mAh battery.

The 108-megapixel triple camera is expected to use the same Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that the other two 108-megapixel phones is equipped with.

Currently, there is no information on when the Moto G60 and the second G-series phone will arrive in India. More information may surface in the coming days.

Source: Gizmochina