Moto G55, Moto G35 with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel camera launched

Advertisement

Moto G55 and Moto G35 have been launched as the latest mid-segment smartphones in the European market. The prices of the devices start at Rs 19,000 and goes up to Rs 24,000. The smartphones come with 5,000mAh battery, dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The design language of both the phones is similar to that of Moto G45 and Moto G85, which were recently launched in India. The smartphones have a premium-looking faux leather finish with a gradually embossed camera island on the top left.

You can check the full details about the newly launched smartphones below:

Moto G55 and Moto G35 price, colours



The Moto G55 and the Moto G35 available in single variants. The Moto G55, which has a higher cost, comes with a starting price of 249 euros, which around Rs 24,000 in Indian rupees. The Moto G35 is the more affordable model with a price of 199 euros, which is about Rs 18,500 in Indian Rupees.

The Moto G55 is offered in three colour options -Forest Grey, Smoky Green, and Twilight Purple. Moto G35 is available in four colour options-Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black, and Sage Green.

Moto G55 Specifications

The Moto G55 comes with a 6.49-inch full HD+ LCD display, with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 405 ppi pixel density, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Moto G55 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage up to 1TB (via a microSD slot).

The Moto G55 features a dual camera setup at the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The Moto G55 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Moto G55 also offer 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Moto G35 Specifications

The affordable Moto G35, on the other hand, features a larger 6.7-inch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000nits peak brightness.

The Moto G35 runs Unisoc T760 chipset. But, it has the identical RAM, storage and expandability option as the Moto G55.

The Moto G35 has the exact same camera setup as the other model. However, the 50-megapixel primary sensor does not support optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Moto G35 drwas power from the same 5,000mAh battery but has 18W fast charging support.

The Moto G35 also offer 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.