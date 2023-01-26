Moto G53 by Motorola launched globally, check specs and price

Moto G53 has been launched in the global market and it offers 5G support along with great specifications. For those who are unknown, the smartphone has been already launched in the China market last year and is currently available in Europe. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Latin America, Asia, India and many other markets. The other smartphone that has been launched alongside Moto G53 5G is Moto G73 5G.

Important features

The Moto G53 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset and gets 4GB RAM. The storage of the device is 128GB. The colour options available for the smartphone is Ink Blue, Arctic Silver and Pale Pink. The display of the smartphone is 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display which offers refresh rate of 120Hz along with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The camera of the smartphone includes 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide lens and 8MP front camera. The front camera is housed in the punch hole display.

The Moto G73 5G is quite similar to the G53 in terms of display. However, the processor of the smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core processor. Both the smartphones run Android 13 out of the box.

The camera of the smartphone includes 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide lens and 16MP front camera. The front camera is housed in the punch hole display.

Price

The Moto G73 5G (8GB+256GB) variant costs EUR 299 (approx. Rs 26,600). On the other hand, the Moto G53 5G (4GB+128GB) costs EUR 250 (approx. Rs 22,220).