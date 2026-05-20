Moto G37 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 6400 in India, Price starts at Rs 13,999

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Motorola has launched the Moto G37 series that include Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power as the latest budget offering from the brand. The Moto G37 is the vanilla model among the two and is the more affordable variant.

The Moto G37 features MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,200mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Moto G37 India price, availability

The Moto G37 has a price of Rs 13,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The device will be available for purchase in two shades -Pantone Capri and Pantone Impenetrable colour options starting from May 25th at 12 pm. The device will go on sale through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

Moto G37 specifications

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The Moto G37 features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. While the HD+ resolution may not appear as sharp as some FHD+ rivals in the segment, the higher refresh rate should still provide smoother scrolling and animations during everyday use.

Under the hood, the Moto G37 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Motorola is also offering RAM Boost support, allowing users to virtually expand memory up to 12GB, alongside expandable storage support of up to 1TB through a microSD card.

For photography, the Moto G37 features a 50MP primary rear camera. Interestingly, the secondary rear camera doubles as a 2-in-1 light sensor setup that combines an ambient light sensor with a flicker detector instead of a traditional depth or macro camera. On the front, the smartphone carries an 8MP selfie shooter for video calls and social media use. This is a typical camera setup for its price, which should be sufficient for everyday photography.

The Moto G37 packs a 5,200mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, 6W reverse wired charging, allowing users to charge accessories or other phones when needed.

The phone also comes with an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which should offer added protection against accidental drops and rough usage conditions. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also included for biometric authentication.

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