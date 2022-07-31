Moto G32 with 50-Megapixel camera launched; Check price, specifications

Motorola has launched a new mid-range smartphone Moto G32 in select European markets on Thursday. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and has dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with great light sensitivity.

Moto G32 price, availability

The Moto G32 price starts from EUR 209.99 (around Rs 17,000) for the 4G RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for purchase in select European markets in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colour options. Motorola is going to launch the smartphone in Latin American and Indian markets soon.

Moto G32 specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset runs on Android 12.

The Moto G23 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. The device has up to 128GB of integrated storage that can be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography and videos, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front of the device, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture is present. The device can records full-HD videos at 30fps.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G32 with a 5,000mAh battery that has 30W fast charging support.

The handset has face unlock supports, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.78×73.84×8.49mm and weighs about 184g.

Connectivity options include a dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headset jack, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones.

