Motorola has launched the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power in India with quad rear camera setup on Tuesday. The Moto G30 debuted in Europe in February.

Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power features a waterdrop-style display notch. Both of the phones were also loaded with proprietary ThinkShield technology to bring four-layer security to the new models.

The Moto G10 Power will go on sale on March 16 on Flipkart and the Moto G30 will go on sale a day after that is on March 17at 12pm (noon).

Moto G30 price and specifications:

Moto G30 is price at Rs. 10,999 for the base and lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant much less than its Europe launch price as it was launched in Europe with a price of EUR 179.99 (around Rs. 15,600).

The Moto G30 smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels.

The Moto G30 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

The Moto G30 runs on Android 11 and packs by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The battery is claimed to last up to two days of usage on a single charge.

The phone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Moto G30 sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies. The phone has two colour options that is Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky.

There are preloaded camera features such as Night Vision, Shot optimisation, Auto smile capture, HDR, and RAW photo output.

The Moto G30 ha Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto G10 Power price and specifications:

The Moto G10 Power is launched in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It features Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colour options. while the original Moto G10 debuted at EUR 149.99 (around Rs 13,000).

The Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC with with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expandable upto 1TB via microSD card.

The Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11 and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that can deliver over two days of usage on a single charge. The built-in battery is 1,000mAh more in capacity over the 5,000mAh pack available on the original Moto G10.

It comes with quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also carries an array of sensors that comprise an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the Moto G10 Power measures 165.22×75.73×9.89mm and weighs 220 grams.