Moto G04s Introduced In India, see details about Price, Evaluability and Variants

Moto G04s was introduced in India on Thursday, May 30, ahead of its global launch. Priced at 6,999, this budget phone is offered with impressive specifications. The Moto G04s is an update above the Moto G04, which was revealed in February. The Moto G04s runs Android 14 and is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T606 (12nm) chipset. The smartphone has a 50MP rear camera, a screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 5000 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Moto G04s: Price, Availability and Variants

The Moto G04s is priced at 6,999 in India for the 4GB+ 64GB option and will be available for purchase on the company’s official website the Flipkart e-commerce platform, and selected retail stores from June 5th. The Moto G04s will be offered in four color options: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

The Moto G04s supports a 6.56-inch, 103.4 cm2 screen, a 90Hz refresh rate, acrylic glass and PMMA finish on the back, and Joker Glass 3 Protection. And powered by a Unisco T606 processor, paired with an Octa-core GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM which can be extended to 8GB RAM, and the phone supports storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for optics, the primary camera of the Moto G04s is equipped with a 50MP sensor, along with HDR LED Flash, and the front camera has a 5MP sensor. This phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, with 15W wired charging support. This is equipped with a Security System with a fingerprint sensor as a 3.5mm Audi jack. It also supports connectivity with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, and uses Type-C connectivity.