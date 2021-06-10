Moto G Stylus 5G with a Snapdragon 450 powered processor has been launched. The launch of the device was rumoured a number of times before its official launch. However, the Moto G Stylus 5G has been launched in USA. The international launch of the smartphone is expected to be revealed by Motorola soon

In terms of specifications, the device boasts of a stylus which makes it stand out of the crowd. The device features a 6.8 inch (2400×1080) LCD full HD+ display along with a punch-hole on the top-left corner.

In term of optics, the device is equipped with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The primary camera of the device is a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The Moto G Stylus 5G is powered a Qualcomm Snapdragon Soc along with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device runs on Android 11out of the box.

Coming to the price of the device, it costs $399 (approx. INR 29,121) in the US markets and will be on sale on June 14.

In terms of connectivity, the device includes 5G support, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type C port etc.