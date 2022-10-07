Moto E32 with 5000mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras launched in India; Price, specifications

Motorola has launched a new affordable Moto E32 entry-level smartphone in India. The Moto E32 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and carries a Mediatek Helio G37 chipset under the hood.

Earlier, the company launched a Moto E32 powered by Unisoc T606 in Europe in May.

Moto E32 price in India

The Moto E32 is available in a single 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage variant. The handset retails at Rs 10,499 in the Indian market. It has been introduced in Arctic Blue and Eco Black colour options. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Moto E32 specifications and features

The Dual (Nano) Sim Moto E32 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display also has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Screen-to-Body Ratio of 89.03%. It runs Android 12 OS with Motorola’s My UX on top.

The Mediatek Helio G37 chipset is present under the hood of the Moto E32. It is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. To keep the lights on, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Moto E32 sports a dual-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It flaunts an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Both the front (main) and rear cameras support 30fps Full HD video recording.

The camera features include Portrait, Photo, Panorama, Night Vision, Pro Mode, Dual Capture Photo, Live Filter, Face Beauty, Google Lens Integration, HDR, Timer, Assistive Grid, Watermark, Video Feature( Video, Timelapse, Dual Capture Video, Snap in Video Recording).

The handset offers other features such as face unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, the company has promised that the Moto E32 will be provided with two years of security updates. However, there is no guarantee that it will get the Android 13 upgrade. It has an IP52 rating for water resistance.

The Moto E32 is made of premium materials and has a thin, water-resistant design with a premium appearance and feel.