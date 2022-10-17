Moto E22s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India; Price, specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto E22s as its latest affordable smartphone in India on Monday under the Motorola’s E-series portfolio. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and sports a 16-megapixel rear camera. The newly launched Moto E22s runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.

You can check the price and specification details of the Moto E22s below.

Moto E22s Specifications

Talking about the specifications of the smartphone, it features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 500nits of peak brightness and Panda Glass protection. The display has support for HD+ resolution and Widewine L1 certification.

Under the hood, it carries a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC that is paired with by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be further expanded to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger. The company is claiming will that the battery will last for up to two days. It runs on Android 12 out of the box.

It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has an IP52 water-repellent rating, which means that the budget phone will be able to survive light rain and water splashes.

For photography, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with PDAF and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. The Moto E22s has an 8-megapixel camera on the front to capture selfies and video calls. The camera features include Portrait, Panorama, Night Vision, Dual Capture, Live Filter, and more. One will be able to record FHD videos at 30fps.

Moto E22s Price

The new Moto E22s retails at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in two colour options- Eco Black and Arctic Blue. The Moto E22s will go on sale from October 22 via Flipkart and other retail stores.