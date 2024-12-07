More details about the Poco M7 Pro and C75 5G surfaces out, Check details here

Smartphone manufacturer Poco will be launching the Poco M7 Pro and Poco C75 5G devices in India on December 17. Poco has revealed the design and key specs of the devices and now it has revealed some more details about both of them.

The Poco M7 pro gets 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with f/ 1.5 aperture as the primary camera. On the other hand, the selfie camera on the device is a 20MP sensor. The Poco C75 5G will also be getting a Sony camera but which one is not revealed. Poco had earlier revealed that the C75 5G will be only smartphone in its segment to offer a Sony camera. This means that the device will be carrying a price tag of Rs 9000. The device gets up to 8GB RAM on-board, but there will be a variant that will have lesser RAM and will be priced under Rs 9000. The device will get dedicated microSD card slot and the storage expansion is up to 128GB.

It was revealed on Flipkart that the Poco M7 Pro will get a 3.5mm headphone jack along with USB-C port at the bottom. The Poco C75 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with 2+4 years of updates. This means that there will be 2 years of OS updates while the security updates will be for four years. The device will run on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.

There are 10 more days for the launch of both the devices and this means that we might get more details about the devices soon.