If reports are to be believed, Online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is all set to return in India. According to Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, the matter of Indian government approving the game is on the progress. However there isn’t an official statement by either the Krafton or Government about the progress of re-launching the game.

According to a tip by popular PUBG Mobile content creator Luv Sharma alias GodNixon, the game has got the nod from Indian government for its re-launch. Ghatak Abhijeet Andhare, a PUBG Mobile pro gamer took to twitter and revealed that “The next two months are going to be very good for PUBG lovers with a lot of exciting news coming soon. The gamer also asked his followers not ask any specific date for the upcoming news.

The PUBG Mobile game has been banned by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) since September 2, 2020 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. The popular game was banned alongside 117 other mobile applications. The Ministry claimed that these 118 Apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and public order.