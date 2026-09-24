Mivi ventures into smartphone segment with launch of Mivi One 5G in India

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Mivi One 5G has officially been launched in India as the brand’s first-ever smartphone. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon processor, bloatware-free software, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Mivi One 5G price, availability, sale

The Mivi One 5G has a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to Rs 16,499 for 8GB RAM. The phone is available in five colour options-Blue, Burgundy, Green, Dark Blue, and Pink.

4GB + 128GB: Rs 12,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 14,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs 16,499

The smartphone will be available for sale from October 8th through Flipkart, coinciding with the platform’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale 2026. You can also get an instant Rs 1,000 off by purchasing through Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI Bank cards.

Mivi One 5G specifications and features

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The Mivi One 5G features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor which has an outputs score of 478,134 on the AnTuTu benchmark.

For optics, the Mivi One gains a Samsung ISOCELL 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP front camera.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support, and the adapter is bundled with the phone. The phone runs Android 16 out of the box with no bloatware and is promised two OS upgrades.

The device measure 9.15mm in thickness.

Mivi Care+ service

To make its first smartphone launch more attractive, Mivi will offer Mivi Care+ free with the purchase of the Mivi One. This service ensures users receive after-sales support from the comfort of their home: if any issue arises, the company will arrange the phone’s pickup, repair it, and send it back to the customer.