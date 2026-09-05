Mivi to enter Indian market with launch of Mivi One 5G this month

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Indian audio brand Mivi is set to enter the Indian market with the launch of a new smartphone named-Mini One 5G. The company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone will fall in this month, to be exact September 24, 2026.

The smartphone has been teased with a new poster. The brand has showcased a bright green colour for it’s first smartphone in India. Mivi has also confirmed that the phone will be manufactured in the country in Hyderabad.

Mivi will launch the Mivi One 5G in India on September 24, 2026. The new Mivi phone will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear and be available in at least a green colour variant, as seen in the teaser poster. The back camera setup has a pill shaped LED flash beside the dual camera sensors.

The company has also revealed via an X post that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. However, the brand did not reveal the exact chip name in the post.

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The teaser poster shows that the phone will have a rounded corner.

Further, Mivi has teased that the phone will feature a clean software. This could mean a stock Android like experience.

Regarding the pricing of the device, experts have suggested that the Mivi One 5G could be placed in the affordable category with price falling under Rs 15,000 in India.