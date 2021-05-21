Indian audio accessary manufacturing brand Mivi has launched Mivi DuoPods A25 true wireless earbuds at a price of Rs 1,199.

The Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds is claimed to provide a battery backup of 30 hours on a single charge. The Earbuds has individual charge of 7.5 hours, while the charging case provides 22.5 hours battery backup. The charging case supports a Type-C charging port and supports fast charging.

The DuoPods A25deliver the highest quality bass and has a pleasant effect on the ears when you hear music. The DuoPods are evenly spread weight which makes it a perfect fit in the ear. This means that the earbuds will remain in place, even though you perform some heavy workout.

The earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance protection which makes it durable against sweat or drizzle.

The Mivi DuoPods A25 offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers touch controls. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to control volume, listen music, receive calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri on your smartphone.

The earbuds is available in four colours options of Blue, Black, Red and White. Presently it is available on Amazon India and Mivi’s official website.