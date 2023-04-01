Mivi Commando X9 True Wireless Earbuds With 72 Hours Battery Backup Launched In India

Indian audio accessory manufacturing brand Mivi has launched Mivi Commando X9 true wireless earbuds at a price of Rs 1,999.

The Mivi Commando X9 True Wireless Earbuds is claimed to provide a battery backup of 72 hours on a single charge. The Earbuds has individual charge of 8 hours, while the charging case provides full charge for 9 times. The charging case supports a Type-C charging port and supports fast charging. Users can get 5 hours of uninterrupted playtime in 10 minutes of charging time. The 13mm driver offers powerful bass and richer trebles.

The Commando X9 delivers the highest quality bass and has a pleasant effect on the ears when you hear music. The Commando X9 comes with quad-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and offers 35ms ultra-low latency for unwanted gaming experience.

The earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance protection which makes it durable against sweat or drizzle. There are multiple modes that are offered on the Mivi Commando X9 TWS earbuds. It includes Static, Breathing, Waves, Quick Fade, Ficker, Cycle and Metamorphosis modes.

The Mivi Commando X9 offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers touch controls. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to control volume, listen music, receive calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri on your smartphone.

The earbuds is available in four colours options of Grey, Yellow, Black, Red and White. Presently it is available on Flipkart and Mivi’s official website. The device gets 1 Year Warranty from the manufacturer.