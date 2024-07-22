Missed Amazon Prime Day sale 2024?: Here are the top discount deals on smartphone under Rs 20,000 now

Amazon recently hosted its Prime Day sale from 20th July to 21st July. It ended at 11:59 pm IST yesterday. The annual two-day sale event offered huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, home appliances, PCs, and other electronic items. If you missed buying the smartphone of your choice during the sale then don’t worry there are still some exciting deals on smartphones from OnePlus, Vivo, Redmi and others that you can check out.

We have listed some offers on mid-range smartphones under Rs 20,000 from the above listed manufacturers in a list below, check them out.

In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail of bank benefits, cashback and exchange offers on smartphones under Rs. 20,000. The bank offers are available on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, alongside SBI credit cards.

You will be glad to know that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 16999, including all the offers of bank deals and coupons. It was originally priced at Rs.19,999. Similarly, Redmi Note 13 5G which usually retails for Rs 20,999 can be bought for Rs 16,999.

Check out the top Smartphone deals under Rs. 20,000 on Amazon.



OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphone is currently priced at Rs 16,999 during Amazon. The device was originally listed at Rs 19,999 against its MRP of Rs 20,999. Amazon is offering a coupon of Rs 1000 and Rs 2,000 bank offer on purchase of the device.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone can be bought at a price of Rs 15,249 on Amazon. The device had an MRP of Rs 24,999. The device is listed at a discounted price of Rs 17,998. Amazon is offering a coupon of Rs 2750 on purchase of the device.

iQoo Z9 5G

The iQoo Z9 5G smartphone, which was originally priced at 24,999, is currently priced at Rs 19,998 on Amazon. It can be bought for Rs 16,998 with bank offers of Rs 3,000.

Redmi Note 13 5G

Amazon is offering the Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone at just Rs 15,499 following the Prime Day Sale 2024. The device was originally priced at Rs 20,999. It is currently listed for Rs 16,999 and can be bought with bank offers of Rs 1,500.

OnePlus Nord CE 3

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphone, which usually retails at Rs 26,999, can be bought for Rs 18,690 on Amazon. The device is getting a direct discount of 15 percent amounting to Rs 8,309.

Vivo Y28s 5G

The Vivo Y28s 5G smartphone is currently priced at Rs 13,249 during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The device was originally priced at Rs 17,999.