Millions of iPhone users face hacking risk from ‘Darksword’ spyware

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A newly identified spyware tool called Darksword has raised serious security concerns for Apple iPhone users worldwide. The Cybersecurity researchers from Google, iVerify, and Lookout have reported that the malware is highly advanced and capable of infiltrating devices on a large scale.

The spyware spreads through compromised websites, where hidden malicious code targets visitors using iPhones. Once infected, attackers can access sensitive personal data stored on the device.

Investigators found that the malware has been used in targeted campaigns across countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Ukraine. In several cases, attackers embedded the spyware into legitimate Ukrainian websites such as news platforms and even a government portal, enabling them to collect data from unsuspecting users.

Security experts also warned that such tools are increasingly being circulated among commercial hacking groups and potentially state-linked actors, indicating a growing threat driven by financial motives.

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The discovery comes shortly after another iPhone spyware known as Coruna was uncovered earlier this month. Together, these tools can compromise private information and even drain crypto currency wallets.

Although the latest iOS versions are not affected, the malware can still exploit devices running iOS 18. A significant number of iPhones continue to operate on older software, leaving many users vulnerable.

This is not the first time Apple devices have faced such risks. Last year, the company advised users to update their software after a major flaw in the AirPlay feature allowed hackers on the same Wi-Fi network to take control of compatible devices. Researchers had identified multiple vulnerabilities in both the AirPlay protocol and its software toolkit used by third-party developers.

Earlier this year, Apple also reported highly sophisticated attempts to bypass security protections like USB Restricted Mode, further highlighting the evolving nature of cyber threats targeting its devices.