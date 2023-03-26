Microsoft warns rivals not to use Bing Data for AI chatbots

The Chatbot wars have already begun and we are witnessing major tech companies getting serious about it day by day. From Microsoft, Google to China’s Baidu everyone is sharpning their technology related to AI chatbots. Recently, Microsoft has asked two search engines not to use Bing’s search data with their AI tools.

As reported by Bloomberg, if the unnamed search engines continue to use Bing’s search data with their AI tools, Microsoft will totally restrict the data. This is somewhat indicating that Microsoft is quite serious about its Bing chatbot. For those who are unaware, Open AI’s GPT-4 language model powers the Bing chatbot.

Even though Bing’s search data is shared with several search engines under license it is quite unclear whom Microsoft is pointing fingers at. It is quite important to mention that DuckDuckGo, Neeva, You.com offer AI-powered tools. The above mentioned tech companies use Bing’s search data. This move by Microsoft shows the importance of AI chatbots in the search engine landscape.

Recently, Microsoft-owned OpenAI had announced that ChatGPT Plus subscription service is available in India. ChatGPT Plus, was released in the US in February and costs $20 per month. However, if users do not want to pay for ChatGPT access, they can still enjoy it by searching for it on Bing.