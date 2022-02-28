Microsoft Surface Duo receives Feb update with notable addition

San Francisco: The Microsoft Surface Duo has received new updates, including the February security patch and some notable enhancements, particularly for the original Duo.

After finally receiving the Android 11 update in January, the original Surface Duo is getting its first monthly security update, which includes not only performance improvements but also a new feature.

Now, Surface Duo owners will be able to stream their apps on Windows PC using the Your Phone app, reports Android Central.

Aside from running Android apps natively on Windows 11 PCs, a feature that is still on its way, the Your Phone app is able to run Android apps on your computer directly from your smartphone.

This functionality has thus far been limited to the newer Surface Duo 2 and Samsung’s best Android phones, so it’s great to see Microsoft bringing the original Duo up to speed.

With the Your Phone app, you can use Android apps on your PC.

The update should be rolling out now for owners of either Surface Duo device, although AT&T versions of the original Duo will have to wait a little longer before it arrives for their phones.

