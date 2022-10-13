Microsoft launches new Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 laptop for hybrid work

New Delhi: Microsoft on Wednesday launched new Surface laptops, including Surface Pro 9 with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 12th Gen Intel Core processor and 5G connectivity that takes Windows PC into the next era of computing.

Underneath the Surface Pro 9 display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones and custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals.

“Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app coming in early 2023 to Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.

The Surface Pro 9 with 13-inch PixelSense display offers a choice between processors � 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4, or Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity.

The device offers multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, all-day battery life and intense workloads –� with up to 50 per cent more performance than Surface Pro 8. Thunderbolt 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, or supporting an eGPU set-up, said Microsoft.

The Microsoft SQ3 processor provides fast 5G connectivity, and ultra-long battery life — up to 19 hours.

Additionally, it unlocks new AI features made possible through an entirely new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that transforms how you connect with the people in your life.

Capable of more than 15 trillion calculations per second, the NPU in Surface Pro 9 drives new experiences with Windows Studio effects, said the company.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft also unveiled Surface Laptop 5 with its signature 3:2 PixelSense display that comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch options, each with Dolby Vision IQ.

“The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture you in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment,” said Panay.

The company also showcased Surface Studio 2+ with an updated Intel Core i7 H Series processor, with up to 50 faster CPU performance.

“We’ve designed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics to double the graphics performance, achieving the most realistic ray-traced graphics when you craft 3D designs or render models,” said the company.

The company modernised the display, cameras, Studio Mics and ports — including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4.

With Windows 11, Surface Studio 2+ also meets Secured-core PC standards.