Microsoft india Translator
Microsoft.(Photo: IANS)

Microsoft adds 5 new Indian languages to its Translator service

By IANS
17

New Delhi: Mircosoft India on Thursday announced that its ‘Microsoft Translator’ will now offer real-time translation in five additional languages — Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.

This takes the total number of Indian languages supported to 10, including Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

With this, the service will now allow over 90 per cent of Indians to access information and work in their native/preferred languages, making computing language-agnostic and more inclusive in the country.

“We have supported Indian languages in computing for over two decades, and more recently have made significant strides on machine translation across languages,” Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

Related News

Sony providing free games to PS4 owners to beat COVID-19…

Apple unveils 2nd gen iPhone SE, starting at Rs 42,500

Jack Dorsey takes home Rs 107 as Twitter CEO salary in 2019

WHO launches interactive COVID-19 service on Facebook…

“With this release, we are bringing in cutting edge machine learning tech to democratize access to information for everyone in India,” Srinivasan added.
According to the company, users can avail the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and Deep Neural Networks-enhanced, real-time translation in all these languages while using Bing and the Microsoft Translator website, as well as the Microsoft Translator App for Android, IOS and Windows.

The app can recognise and translate languages from text, speech and even photos. Microsoft is also rolling out support for these languages in the Microsoft Office 365 and the Swiftkey keyboard.

For organisations of all sizes, Microsoft provides an application programming interface (APIs) on Azure that they can use in their products to conduct their business across the country and globally in different languages.

Businesses can easily integrate the Microsoft Translator text translation API into their applications websites, tools, or any solution requiring multi-language support, including e-content translation, e-commerce product catalogues, product documentation and internal communication among others, the company said.

You might also like
Technology

Sony providing free games to PS4 owners to beat COVID-19 blues

Technology

Apple unveils 2nd gen iPhone SE, starting at Rs 42,500

Technology

Jack Dorsey takes home Rs 107 as Twitter CEO salary in 2019

Technology

WHO launches interactive COVID-19 service on Facebook Messenger

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.