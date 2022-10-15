Microsoft accidentally leaks Windows 12 new interface, Check what it looks like

Microsoft has reportedly revealed a screenshot of an unnamed Windows user interface at its Ignite 2022 conference. The unnamed Windows user interface is said to be a preview of the Windows 12 UI. The company launched the latest laptops under the Surface line up during the online event. However, the company revealed an image of what appears to be a new variant of the company’s flagship OS-Windows.

XDA developers has suggested that this could be a future version of Windows. So, did Microsoft shared a Windows 12 sneak peek?. Let check it out:

Microsoft windows 12 initial design revealed

According to Windows Central, the image that was in use to illustrate the Microsoft Teams application during the presentation could be a part of the new interface. The report also revealed that Windows 12 might launch in 2024. Windows Central created a new model from the image to explain the new rumoured interface. It shows a new UI that is completely different from the current Windows user interface. The image shows the floating taskbar in the lower portion of the screen and the system icons are located in the right corner. While the floating search field is available in the top center. And the weather appears in the upper left corner of the image.

Windows Central re-drawn the design. Because they had already seen an internal presentation of a similar Windows 12 interface prototype with a similar layout. Therefore, while the image above may not be an exact representation of the new UI. It does serve as a statement of what Microsoft teams hope to accomplish with the upcoming release. Which has the codename “NextValley.”

Touch-friendly user interface

Microsoft has been working to make the Windows UI as user-friendly as possible. For both touch controls and keyboard and mouse input for a number of years. With Windows available in so many different formats, finding the right balance can be a challenge. Naturally, we are considering tablets, computers, as well as hybrids like folding-screen PCs.

Although it’s unclear how such an image ended up in the middle of a Microsoft conference. It’s likely not the most recent build of Windows 12. This example at least has the advantage of providing a general idea. It shows the potential direction that Microsoft’s operating system could go in.