Micromax in Note 1 Pro may launch in India at end of September

Micromax is reportedly working on a new smartphone which could be called Micromax In Note 1 Pro. The new smartphone likely to be launched in the ‘In’ series of the company. The Micromax In Note 1 Pro is speculated to be arrive in India in September.

Earlier, the phone has also been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, which hinted towards some of its specifications.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro is believed to be the successor of the Micromax In Note 1 phone that was launched in India in November last year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has also revealed that the company might launch a new smartphone in September on Twitter and we believe it to be the In Note 1 Pro.

As per the tipster, the phone is likely to launch at the end of this month.

However, Micromax has not made any announcements regarding the launch of a new phone in the ‘In’ series yet.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Micromax In Note 1 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench, which also hinted towards an imminent launch.

The phone is listed with model number E7748 on the benchmarking site. The phone is listed with some of its possible specifications.

As per the leaked report, the upcoming device will likely to come powered with a MediaTek MT6785 processor, which could be the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. The smartphone is listed to pack 4GB RAM.

It is likely that Micromax will launch the phone with Android 11 software in the market.

On Geekbench, Micromax In Note 1 Pro achieved a single-core score of 519 and a multi-core score of 1,673.

These specifications hints that the phone could be a upgraded Micromax In Note 1 and will be offered in the mid-range segment.

Micromax launched the In Note 1 with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, and a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera last year.

At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera and the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.