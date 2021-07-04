Mi Watch Revolve Active scores decent marks for Rs 9,999

New Delhi: In a bid to capture a bigger market share in the wearables segment, Mi India has introduced a new smartwatch in the country along with its Mi 11 Lite smartphone.

In a market that is already flooded with several smartwatches from budget to premium, the company has brought Mi Watch Revolve Active for Rs 9,999.

Mi India has shown a strong hold on its audience when it comes to mid-priced and premium segment smartphones. However, there is still a long road ahead for the company in the smartwatch category.

Let’s find out if this watch can be a game-changer for the company.

Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is circular with small bezels around the corner. It also sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC coating.

Talking about its design, the circular watch reminds us of traditional watches. It comes with two buttons and its case is made of glass fibre-reinforced polyamide with a polycarbonate back.

The screen is bright and vibrant and can be easily used for indoor and outdoor purposes. It comes in three different colour variants — black, blue and beige and with six interchangeable strap options.

Overall, the design and display are quite regular like other circular smartwatches available in the market.

The smartwatch comes with a 420mAh battery, which is quite impressive.

We did not charge the device for over a week and it was still going smooth. It also comes with an Always-On Display feature.

The feature allows the smartwatch to automatically go off when it detects that the user is not wearing the watch, which ultimately helps you to save power.

The smartwatch runs on a proprietary operating system and pairs with Xiaomi’s Wear app on Android and Xiaomi Wear Lite app on iOS for setting up. We found that app functionality was quite limited.

Enabling a connected lifestyle, this feature allows consumers to command Alexa for setting reminders, alarms, etc, which indicates that the integration is very basic as of now.

Also, you might find a few loopholes here as in our case, we had to be very specific with commands while controlling the Alexa compatible devices, otherwise, the watch did not understand it properly.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active also comes with various health-related features. It also packs sports modes, a SpO2 sensor a lot and more.

We tried to measure SpO2 and found that it fluctuated a little.

The watch has a VO2 Max feature that captures how much oxygen one’s body can utilise during maximum activity. It indicates one’s present fitness level so that one can plan their fitness routine efficiently.

The company says it has also equipped the watch with 5ATM water resistance rating (50 meters underwater) that makes the smartwatch suitable for everyday use and water sport activities like shallow-water swimming, snorkeling, fishing, etc.

Conclusion: Mi Watch Revolve Active is a decent smartwatch overall with good battery life and a good buy for Rs 9,999. The smartwatch competes against the likes of the Realme Watch S Pro, OPPO Watch and Amazfit GTR2, among others.