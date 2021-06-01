New Delhi: Mi India on Tuesday expanded its new Horizon Edition TV series with the launch of Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition.

Priced at Rs 23,999, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will be available on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Mi Studio and Retail partner stores.

“At Mi India, smart TVs are one of the biggest categories for us. We are always working towards bringing in specifications and features based on our customers’ feedback to best suit the market needs,” Eshwar Nilakantan, Category lead – TVs, Mi India, said in a statement.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a 93.7 per cent screen to body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle, easily creating more room for entertainment.

It also features Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology ensuring stunning visuals and true-to-life colours.

The VPE technology is tuned to perfection over the years to provide an accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction.

The new entrant in the Mi TV Horizon series is powered by an enhanced version of PatchWall.

It allows users to navigate through the universe of varied content from more than 25 content partners such as Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and many others.

It offers a truly cinematic experience with an immersive audio visual experience. It supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD and an array of ports available at the back including a 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF and three HDMI ports.

This helps in connecting to multiple devices like a soundbar, home theatre, etc. easily, the company said.

Sporting Mi Quick Wake feature, it allows you to resume watching your favourite shows in just 5 seconds.

It also comes with the Mi Quick Mute feature that allows users to mute the TV by simply double tapping the volume down key button.