Mi Mix 4 specifications leaked ahead of August 10 launch, May come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM

The specifications of the upcoming Mi Mix 4 has been leaked online via an allegedly Geekbench ahead of its official launch. Xiaomi recently announced that it will unveil the Mi Mix 4 under the Mi Mix series on August 10 in China.

The alleged Geekbench listing hints that it will come with a host of improvements over its predecessor Mi Mix 3 5G that was launched 2019.

Mi Mix 4 has also been spotted on different certification websites which have suggested that it may come powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

A new Xiaomi phone with model number 2106118C has been spotted on multiple Geekbench listings which is believed to be the upcoming Mi Mix 4.

The phone is listed with an octa-core SoC with a 4+3+1 core configuration and this is expected to be Snapdragon 888. The listing also includes 12GB of RAM and Android 11 OS.

The upcoming Mi phone has been tipped to come with some technological advancements.

Previously, the phone was tipped to come with the smallest under-display camera which will be completely invisible to the naked eye.

Xiaomi has been working on this technology for quite some time now and introduced the third generation of this tech last year.

Alleged renders of the phone show a Mi 11 Ultra-style secondary display on the back and a quad rear camera setup. They also show four colour options.

The Chinese company has not shared any information about the upcoming Mi Mix 4 yet except for its launch date.