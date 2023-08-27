Meta’s upcoming Ray-Ban smart glasses to allow users to livestream videos

Meta is reportedly working on it’s next-generation of Ray-Ban smart Glasses that will have live streaming features. The next Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses will enable users to live-stream videos while receiving real-time feedback from viewers.

As per reports by The verge, users can stream videos directly to Facebook and Instagram with the latest iteration of Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. In addition, the viewers can leave audio comments that’s audible to the user.

Though, the livestreaming feature is initially compatible for only Facebook and Instagram. There are no details on whether it will be compatible with other services or not.

The live streamer feature will offer an immersive experience with live comments from the audience, which will be channeled via the integrated headphones.

The other features of the smart glasses will include adaptive volume control and supplementary audio enhancements. For clear sound delivery, the glasses are expected to autonomously adjust playback volume in noisy environments to enhance the user’s experience.

The current version of Ray-Ban Stories showcases built-in stereo speakers and functions as a Bluetooth headset. The glasses offer integration with Spotify, allowing frame taps for track skipping and more. The company intends to extend these music-related features to other music services, though the specific platform in line for integration remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Meta has recently introduced its own AI tool named ‘Code Llama’, which can help users generate fresh code and assist in debugging human-written code. The AI tool is built on the basis of the large language model (LLM) and employs text prompts to both produce and discuss programming code.

This specialised version of Llama 2 focuses on code-specific datasets, offering a potential boost to programmer productivity and education.