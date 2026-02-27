Meta rents Google AI chips in multi-billion-dollar deal: Report

Advertisement

Meta Platforms has reportedly signed a multi-billion-dollar, multi-year deal to rent artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Google as part of its effort to scale up AI model development.

Under the rumored agreement, Meta will lease Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) – specialised AI processors designed for training and running large AI models – to support its expanding AI infrastructure. The deal comes amid a broader AI investment push and follows separate agreements Meta has signed with other chip partners, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia.

The report said the arrangement will run for several years and is worth billions of dollars, though neither Meta nor Google has publicly confirmed the terms or value of the contract yet. The move marks a rare instance of Google leasing its proprietary AI chips externally, signalling a larger shift as major tech companies compete for AI computing resources.

Industry observers noted that Google’s TPUs – traditionally used within its own cloud and services – are being positioned as a viable alternative to Nvidia’s GPUs, which currently dominate the AI silicon market. Google has also reportedly signed a separate agreement with an unidentified investment partner to form a joint venture to lease TPU capacity to other customers.