Meta launches WhatsApp Plus, Facebook and Instagram subscriptions

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Meta has launched new Plus subscriptions for all of its instant-messaging app WhatsApp, social media app Facebook, and it’s popular app Instagram. Note that the Instagram Verified subscription is still there for the consumers.

Meta was already testing the Instagram Plus subscription in India. Earlier, some Instagram users reported that the app offered some paid features such as checking who watched their stories how many times.

WhatsApp Plus is also being rolled out for users in India in a phased manner. For now, the official communication from the company is that the subscriptions are live for international users. Here’s the cost.

WhatsApp Plus, Facebook Plus, and Instagram Plus Subscription Cost

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Instagram Plus is priced at $3.99 per month and Facebook Plus is priced at $3.99 per month as well. WhatsApp Plus, on the other hand, is priced at $2.99 per month. Users with these subscriptions will be able to gain access to extra features such as profile customisation, additional story insights, super reactions, and more.

This is just the start. Meta plans to add more fun features to the subscription for the users. With billions of users utilising the above mentioned Meta products, the company stands to earn billions of dollars in additional revenues with the platform subscriptions. Note that Meta Verified is a different plan, and will be there for the users to purchase still.

Meta has said that it will be testing a few more subscription plans. This is where things could actually get confusing in the long run. Meta AI, which is another application from the company, could get two plans – Meta One Plus ($7.99 per month) and Meta One Premium ($19.99 per month). For causual users, of course, the platform will remain free to use for creative generations.

Also Read: OpenAI launches free AI image verification tool amid deepfake surge