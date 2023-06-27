Meta launches new VR subscription service Quest+ for $7.99 per month

Meta has launched its new virtual reality (VR) subscription service 'Quest+' which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

Meta logo (Photo Credit: IANS)

San Francisco: Meta has launched its new virtual reality (VR) subscription service ‘Quest+’ which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually (a savings of over 37 per cent).

With this new subscription, users will get access to two hand-picked VR titles every month, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

Moreover, if users sign up now through July 31, they will get the first month for $1.

“With a combination of VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalogue classics, this is the most affordable way to grow your library with killer content.”

Users will be able to cancel the subscription at any time for maximum flexibility.

Also, if users later decide to resubscribe, they will regain access to all of the titles from their original paid subscription period.

“Meta Quest+ is available for all owners of Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, and the service is forward-compatible with Quest 3,” the company said.

The new Quest+ subscription service is only available on the Meta Quest Store.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

