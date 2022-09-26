Meet the youngest iOS app developer who gets accolades from Tim Cook

A Dubai-based nine-year old Indian girl, who calls herself as the “youngest Apple iOS developer”, has been praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook for creating an iOS software for iPhones.

As per reports, the nine years old, Hana Muhammad Rafeeq has developed a storytelling app that will help parents to record stories so that their children feel closer to them.

The app, which has been dubbed as Hanas, also has various types of short stories, bedtime stories and moral and classic stories for children. The Hanas app even has some stories pre-recorded in the voice of the young developer.

The official App Store listing of the Hanas app says, “It is designed to provide a “multi-purpose content and entertainment experience for the users”. Hanas reads, “I [Hana] am releasing this app with only one facet of this app for now, which is for the kids’ story… I also added my voiced Audio Stories so kids can enjoy listening to me as a friend I hope.”

According to Gulf News, Hana developed the app when she was 8 years old.

The young Indian girl reportedly wrote an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook. In the mail, Hana has said she wrote more than 10,000 lines of codes for this app. The young developer further added that she hardly used any third-party ready-made codes, libraries, or classes in my app.

Hana said she wanted to let the Apple leader know how passionate she is in technology, especially Apple. And to make the world aware that coding is not that impossible. Hana called coding as an essential subject for early stages of child education and said it has the same priority as human communication language.

Giving further details about her, Hana wrote that she is an Indian girl, born and brought up in the UAE.

The CEO of Apple personally responded to her with heartfelt congratulations and wrote, “Hana, Congratulations on all of your impressive achievements at such a young age! Keep at it and you will do amazing things in the future. Best, Tim.”

After seeing Cook’s reply to her email, Hana’s parents woke her up the next morning. After receiving the reply from the CEO she was very excited, said Hana.