Samsung 8K QLED Y20
Photo: The Mobile Indian

MediaTek, Samsung introduces world’s first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV

By IANS
0 8

Taipei: MediaTek and Samsung on Thursday introduced the world’s first 8K QLED TV equipped with custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900).

According to the company, the flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and will offer consumers a more seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained internet access.

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless standard with higher transmission throughput while saving on power, translating to smoother 8K streaming capabilities.

Related News

Realme 6 series with 90Hz display launched in India at Rs…

Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal’s wife files dowry…

Microsoft tells US employees to work from home

OPPO makes India’s first 5G WhatsApp call

“Samsung is a long-standing strategic partner of MediaTek, and its consistent drive to innovate has allowed MediaTek to continue to bring industry-leading IC solutions, like our Wi-Fi 6 family to market,” Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group said in a statement.

“Samsung is driving growth of the premium smart TV segment and collaborating with them on Wi-Fi 6 and 8K is just the start of a strong global demand for advanced connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 solutions,” he added.

Additionally, MediaTek to release new lines of Wi-Fi 6 products for key markets including retail routers, broadband, consumer electronics, gaming, mobile and IoT.

You might also like
Technology

Realme 6 series with 90Hz display launched in India at Rs 12,999

Technology

Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal’s wife files dowry harassment case

Technology

Microsoft tells US employees to work from home

Technology

OPPO makes India’s first 5G WhatsApp call

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.