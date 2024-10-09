MediaTek launches its flagship smartphone chipset-Dimensity 9400; optimized for AI applications, gaming and more

MediaTek has launched its flagship smartphone chipset- Dimensity 9400 and it will be seen in several premium smartphones soon (Q4 of 2024). The chipset is optimised for edge-AI applications, immersive gaming, incredible photography, and much more. The latest SoC from MediaTek offers enhanced performance with its second-generation ‘All Big Core design’ which is built on Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture. It is combined with most advanced GPU and NPU.

Some details about MediaTek Dimensity 9400

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 integrates one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating over 3.62GHz with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. The company claims that the design offers 35% increase in single-core performance and 28% increase in multi-core performance as compared to the older flagship chipset from MediaTek i.e. Dimensity 9300. The latest flagship chipset in built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process. In simpler terms, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40% more power-efficient than the Dimensity 9300 and will offer a longer battery life.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will continue furthering our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fueling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation,” said Joe Chen, President, MediaTek.

AI integration

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 gets MediaTek’s 8th Generation NPU and boasts of number of industry firsts for exceptional generative AI performance. This chipset is the first mobile chipset that offers on-device LoRA training high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI. This gives the users an advantage of the latest agentic and generative AI applications. Compared to the older Dimensity 9300, the Dimensity 9400 offers up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance.

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400 also integrates the company’s new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) for turning traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications.

Additional features of Dimensity 9400 are as follows: