MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC will be 30 percent more powerful than its predecessor

MediaTek will be introducing its latest Dimensity 9400 SoC soon and it will be the next flagship offered by the company. According to the latest reports the SoC will have 30 percent more CPU performance as compared to the previous generation. The Dimensity 9400 will be the successor to the Dimensity 9300.

Upon its launch, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC will compete with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The higher single-core performance on the Dimesity 9400 means that it will be quick when it comes to multitasking. As there is a rise in AI, MediaTek is expected to upgrade the NPU performance. It is expected that the NPU will offer 40 performance upgrade over its predecessor.

Popular leakster Digital Chat Station has revealed that CPU performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will be faster than its predecessor. It is also rumoured that the NPU performance will be 40 performance more than previous generation. It is expected that this powerful chipset will be offered in the flagship devices.

It is expected that the OPPO Find X8 as well as Vivo X200 will be first to offer this chipset. We will be eagerly waiting for the competition between Dimensity 9400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the future.