Mediatek Dimensity 9400 SoC might be more powerful than Apple A18 Pro in terms of Graphics

Mediatek is likely to launch its upcoming premium chipset Dimensity 9400 very soon and we are eagerly waiting for that. According to the latest reports, a big details about the graphics of the chipset has come forward. Latest leak on Weibo has shown that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will beat the Apple A18 Pro is terms of efficiency in GPU, initially reported ‘innoGyan’.

The Mediatek Dimensity 9400 will offer Immortalis-G925 graphics unit by Arm which is claimed to be the highest performing, most efficient GPU till date, claimed the Taiwanese company. The claims are not hollow as recent benchmarks have confirmed that it might be true. On the GFX Aztec 1440p off-screen Vulkan benchmark, the GPU scored 134 fps. This is much higher than Apple A18 Pro’s 72 fps and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s 95 fps.

The Aztec test which is part of GFXBench suite simulates intensive 3D game-like environment. This pushes graphics hardware to its limits. The 1440p part means that the test was running on the QHD resolution setting. On the other hand, the off screen test means that the graphics unit will be tested for its raw performance.

Even though the Dimensity 9400 with Immortalis-G925 shows its true potential in the test, there is a catch. The peak performance of the chipset depends on the device manufacturer. This means that we have to wait for OEMs to opt for this particular chipset in their flagship devices.