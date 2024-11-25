MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC announced, know the updates and features

MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 8350 SoC and it is offered in the Oppo Reno13, Reno13 as well as Oppo Pad 3. The Dimensity 8350 SoC is an upgrade over the Dimensity 8300 SoC. However, the difference between the Dimensity 8350 and 8300 is similar to the difference between 8250 and 8200.

The Dimensity 8350 gets some changes as compared to the existing 8300. The SoC is based on 4nm node and offers eight-core processor with 3.35GHz Cortex-A715 prime cores.

The new MediaTek SoC offers new StarSpeed Engine for gaming. On the other hand, the 8300 offered HyperEngine for gaming. The Dimensity 8350 StarSpeed gets 10% reduction in power consumption and 24% increase when it comes to scene transaction speed. However, MediaTek does not clarify whether the improvements were made on the 8300 or the new chip is a completely different one.

The Dimensity 8350 offers four Cortex-A715 cores and four Cortex-A510 units. The Mali-G615 MC6 is offered for the sake of graphics. The SoC gets quad channel LPDDR5X with up to 8533 Mbps frequency. The storage support is up to UFS 4.0.

On the other hand, the SoC gets MediaTek NPU 780 for AI tasks, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G and much more. The chipset supports display with up to 180Hz (FullHD+) or 120Hz (WQHD+).