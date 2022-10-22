Massive discount on Apple iPhone 13, Get it at just Rs 35,900, See deal details

The festival of lights ‘Diwali’ is just a few days away. The e-commerce sites including Flipkart and Amazon are offering many deals on various Apple products during this festive period. apart from them other sellers have also declared festive sale discounts on Apple iPhones, MacBooks, iPad, and others. Apple’s premium reseller, Maple is offering massive discounts and a huge exchange offer on the purchase of iPhone 13. With the offer, customers can buy the premium iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 35,900.

Read the below article to know how.

Maple discount on iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of Rs 35,900 on Maple. However, this estimated price includes all discounts, exchange deals, and bank offers. The iPhone 13 has a launch price of Rs 69,900 in India. The Apple Premium Reseller is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 28,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000 with the purchase of the iPhone 13. With this discount, the price of the device was brought down to Rs 35,5000.

The Apple reseller is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 3000 for HDFC Bank card holders.

However, do note that the maximum exchange value of Rs 28,000 is not given to all old smartphones as the exchange value will depend on the condition of the smartphone. Maple is also offering 24 months no cost EMI on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Discounts on MacBook Air M2

The Apple reseller is also offering discounts on MacBook Air M2. Buyers can purchase it for Rs 69,900 under discounts and offers. The device originally costs Rs 119,900. The offer price is inclusive of the buyback price of the old device, an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

The website is offering discounts of up to 10% on all Apple devices. You can check more offers on electronic products including smartphones, laptops and many more on the official site of Maple.