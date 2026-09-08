Maruti Baleno Facelift fuel efficiency figures out

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift recently was introduced in India with a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The next-generation premium hatchback has been updated with a revised design, new features, along with a new powertrain too. Now, the company has revealed the mileage figures of the hatchback.

The Baleno facelift rivals the Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz.

2026 Maruti Baleno mileage figures

Let us now take a closer look at the mileage figures of the 2026 Maruti Baleno. The new Baleno has got a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12E, NA petrol engine instead of the usual 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series unit.

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The new petrol unit is offered with a five-speed manual and AMT units. It churns out 81bhp and 112Nm.

The Hyundai i20 rival is available in a CNG version, where the power output stands at 69bhp and 102Nm.

The official claimed ARAI mileage figures for the 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift reach up to 24.77 km/l for petrol variants and 33.61 km/kg for CNG variants.

The petrol MT and AMT versions of the new Baleno facelift claim to deliver a mileage of 23.80kmpl and 24.77kmpl, respectively. The CNG version, on the other hand, which is available only with a manual transmission, returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.61km/kg. The brand is also working on a CNG-AMT derivative, with a launch likely to take place soon.